These Vintage Dishes From Your Childhood Could Be Worth Thousands

I feel like the clink of a glass lid against a Pyrex container is a cherished sound from my childhood.

Nothing says "dinner is ready" like the sound of a microwave beeping followed by the heavy glass clunk of a lid being put on the table.

It looks like I'm not the only one that feels nostalgic about these vintage dinner dishes.

According to this article, there is a high demand for many Pyrex dishes. The demand and prices vary based on the pattern and the year the dish was released.

Etsy via Retroburgh

For example, this Amish Pattern set of three dishes will cost you almost $200 dollars.

WallToWallRetro via Etsy

This Orange Butterprint Cinderella patterned bowl is available on Etsy for $435.

DelRockCreations via Etsy

This blue mixing bowl is currently listed on Ebay for $1,299 and a pattern released in 1959 called "Lucky in Love" was auctioned off for $5,000.

Am I the only one that's feeling a sudden urge to go visit grandma and peek in her cupboards?

The site PyrexCollector.com lists a few things to look for if you find some vintage Pyrex dishes.

Do you have the entire set?

Is there a lid that goes with the dish?

Is the dish chipped, scratched or faded?

What kind of pattern does it have?

In the end, how much you'll get for your vintage prex dish depends on a lot of factors, but it's totally worth taking the time to find out.