This Snow Sculpture Is As Wyoming As It Gets

Mihela Medved lives in Ptuj, Norway and is a self-proclaimed "crazy horse person."

Two years ago after a huge snowfall, she created a horse snow sculpture on her porch.

I reached out to her on Instagram to get the entire backstory and this is what she said...

It was really really cold for a month or so, and on this day there was a temperature rise, so the snow actually stuck together...It took roughly 2 hours to make. I had soooo much fun.

@mmmihela via Instagram

The detail on the hoves and legs is what's the most impressive to me.

I can't even draw a horse accurately much less create one out of snow!

I'm officially issuing a challenge to our listeners to try and recreate this snow sculpture here in Wyoming.

