This Snow Sculpture Is As Wyoming As It Gets
Mihela Medved lives in Ptuj, Norway and is a self-proclaimed "crazy horse person."
Two years ago after a huge snowfall, she created a horse snow sculpture on her porch.
I reached out to her on Instagram to get the entire backstory and this is what she said...
It was really really cold for a month or so, and on this day there was a temperature rise, so the snow actually stuck together...It took roughly 2 hours to make. I had soooo much fun.
The detail on the hoves and legs is what's the most impressive to me.
I can't even draw a horse accurately much less create one out of snow!
I'm officially issuing a challenge to our listeners to try and recreate this snow sculpture here in Wyoming.
Share your pics with us via the My Country Mobile App.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app