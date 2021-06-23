This Unique Cabin On Casper Mountain Is A Geodesic Dome

Get our free mobile app

I knew when I first saw pictures of this Cabin on Casper Mountain I was intrigued by the unique architecture.

I did a little bit of searching and learned that this style of building is called a geodesic dome.

A geodesic dome is a structure comprised of geodesics, a series of straight lines on a curved space that intersect to form triangles.

Buildings created in this style are extremely sturdy, yet use fewer materials than conventionally built buildings.

This shape can easily handle heavy loads, like the many feet of snow that build up on Casper Mountain.

Some of the cons of this shape are that it's hard to find a spot for a chimney and it can be tricky to find a way to divide up rooms.

I personally loved all the windows in the home and the whimsical look they offered the building on the exterior and interior, and the beautiful designs that the sunlight created on the walls and floor of the cabin.

This cabin on Casper Mountain is over 2,000 square feet and located on 2 acres. It has a great loft space and 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, and a 3 car garage/shop.

What did you think of those windows?

Really cool right?

And I was very impressed with how much living space there was in the loft area. I can see my kids wanting to load it up with sleeping bags and have a sleepover with family and friends.

The 2 acres of land also seem to be covered in trees which really adds to the privacy of the lot.

The asking price for this unique cabin is a very reasonable $175,000.