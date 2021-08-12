While it's always lots of fun to take a look at amazing cabins that cost millions of dollars, I just HAD to share this charming Casper Mountain Cabin with you.

It has enough room to sleep a large family, and it's located only 30 minutes away.

This stick-built home is located on 10 acres and has log siding and a metal roof, as well as a holding tank for water, a septic system, and a generator.

What do you think?

Take A Look At This Charming Casper Mountain Log Cabin This charming cabin is conveniently located about 30 minutes outside of Casper on Casper Mountain. The address is 4200 Ponderosa Rd and it has seasonal access.

Isn't this cabin the perfect getaway?

And, I think the price is pretty great too.

Wyoming's 10 Largest Cities Wyoming has 10 cities with a population over 10,000...Here they are and what they're best known for.