Three University of Wyoming students were killed and two others injured — one critically — in a two-vehicle accident on US 287 several miles south of the Wyoming-Colorado border on Saturday.

University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel made the announcement Sunday in a prepared statement.

According to the statement, the students are 18-year-old Sienna Potter, 19-year-old Rebecca Marley and 21-year-old William Malone.

Potter was a first-year early childhood education student who attended high school outside of London, but has family in Laramie.

Marley, a first-year marketing student, attended high school in Dubai and has family in Woodlands, Texas.

And Malone was a senior in computer science from Fort Collins.

Two other unidentified students were injured. One student is in critical condition at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado and the other is hospitalized in Fort Collins.

Additionally, three other UW students traveling in a third vehicle witnessed the accident.

"Words fail us, as they simply can’t express our sadness. Our hearts are broken for the families, their friends and our entire community," Seidel said.

Students may contact the university counseling center at 307-766-2187. The center is also open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, students can call an after-hours crisis counselor at 307-766-8989.

UW employees may also seek assistance through the university's Employee Assistance Program, specifically, Deer Oaks LLC at 1-888-933-7650.

This story will be updated.