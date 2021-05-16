TikTok Video Illustrates Why You Should Visit Wyoming

Too many people that live around the country don't think we have much to do in Wyoming outside Jackson Hole. Those people are sadly mistaken and missing out on so many of our wonderful outdoor beauties.

Maybe that's why I'm starting to enjoy the social media video sharing app, TikTok more and more. It seems like at least monthly, there is a new video highlighting why the Cowboy State is such a great place to visit.

TikTok account, amanda_wanders, shared a short, but breathtaking video of the waterfall at the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone. Along with the video, Amanda captioned it (excuse the following language):

Wyoming is fucking rad. #foryou #wyoming #waterfall #yellowstone #nationalparks #traveltheworld #americathebeautiful

Amanda is definitely correct, though. Wyoming is rad! By the look of the 2126 vides shares she's amassed and over 39,000 likes since she originally posted the video on April 25th, 2021, plenty of other folks agree with her as well.