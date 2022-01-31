TikTok Video Looks Like an Advertisement for Wyoming

Anyone who lives in Wyoming knows that the Cowboy State has some pretty awesome scenery. It's something that we often take for granted as we're around it so often as we're so used to it. However, there's a reason why Wyoming has a history of plenty of tourism and why the state always seems to have a good showing on the best states to retire in list. One particular video showed of some pretty amazing spots for anyone to check out, and not just tourists.

If you were going to make your own advertisement for what Wyoming has to offer, one of the key aspects you would want to show off would likely be the amazing scenery. Of course, you could argue particular spots in certain cities to show as well. But a general video showing off the beauty of the Cowboy State was thrown into a TikTok video by one user. Check out the video below.

It's tough to argue with how great of a video that turned out to be. Not to mention, the user @kevfernan captions it saying, "I think Wyoming is the most beautiful state." It's not easy to argue against that. He even used a good background song from the artist, Labrinth, titled 'Still Don't Know My Name'. A subtle theme for the fact that some people just haven't realized all the great things Wyoming has to offer.

But if you were going to make an ad for the Cowboy State, that video wouldn't be a bad place to start.

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

- 30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History We asked our listeners to tell us who they thought was the most famous Wyomingite in History, here are the top 10 picks. NOTE: To be a Wyomingite you do NOT have to be born here, but you DO have to have lived here for at least a year.

- 10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming