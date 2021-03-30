Tom Cruise Selling Colorado Mansion For $39.5 Million

Tom Cruise is officially done being a ski bum.

Well, for now. The action star has recently decided to put his Telluride mansion, built in 1994, up for sale for the low, low price of $39.5 million dollars.

I couldn't find the actual listing for a while; while the news of his mansion being up for sale is all over the internet today, I couldn't find a link for someone who'd actually be interested in buying it (not that I'm a potential buyer or anything, I shop at Costco). That is, until I went to the high-end side of real estate: Sotheby's International Realty. The home is listed here by realtor Dan Dockray, who describes this home as "Luxury Meets Legend."

The home sits atop 320 secluded acres and, according to the listing, is "accessed via a scenic one-mile drive from a secure gated entry." The home is minutes from the main stretch of Telluride so, if you've been to the mountain town in the past few years, you may have seen the "Mission Impossible" star walking around!

Take a look inside the magnificent home for yourself, which has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and is 11,512 square feet. The listing and photos are courtesy of Sotheby's International Realty.

