Top Spring Break Destinations List Foolishly Neglects Wyoming

If you're looking to get away from it all, Wyoming is a great place to do that.

It's spring break season and students everywhere are getting a week to get away from the stresses of classes, homework, and those dreaded group projects. And although Easter is supposedly the reason why we have Spring Break, or this Easter holiday, people use it to absolutely lose their minds. It's like all religious inhibitions are left at the airport TSA checkpoint.

Maybe the insanity is why Wyoming was left off of this list.

PopSugar.com put together a list of the top 30 Spring Break destinations across the globe. Whether you want to go big and travel the world or stay stateside, they covered just about everything. The list includes the gorgeous castles in Croatia, the beaches of the Bahamas, and even the rolling hills of Texas Hill Country.

Wait. You're going to put Texas Hill Country on here, but not the Cowboy State? No Yellowstone, Grand Tetons, or even Jackson Hole? I am shooketh. Now, I know that we are bias, but Wyoming is a great place to get away from the noise and recharge. We could have easily taken the spot of "Road Trip in the USA." That's not a destination, that's a journey.