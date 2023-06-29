Tornado Touches Down On Casper Mountain 3:53pm Thursday

Thanks to Clayton Wolfe who captured this photo from IPA Machining by the Casper Natrona County Airport.

He took the photo at 3:53pm, Thursday afternoon.

At this time of the day, the storms were still building, and building fast.

Here is the same tornado from the other side.

Cassie Witt took this photo while out by ALCOVA.

Photo by Cassie Witt

So we have the same twister seen by two people on either side of the mountain.

They both took photos at the same time.

THAT is just AMAZING!

Lets put them together.

The photo below is full size so you can get the full effect.

Photo by Clayton Wolfe

This funnel cloud was long, thin, and twisting toward the top of the mountain.

The sky was not this busy just an hour ago.

Storms continue to build as they move northeast.

They will become more severe.

Hail was reported in Midwest Wyoming. LOTS OF IT!

Keep your phone handy or stay close to your TV or radio for weather alerts.