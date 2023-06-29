Natrona County Arrest Log (6/28/23 – 6/29/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Daniel Teel, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Davey Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Wyatt Pawlik, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Sherry Bell, 36 - Trespassing
- Theodore Bell - Trespassing
- Jon Mockensturm - 29 - Failure to Appear
- Lucinda Wallowing-Bull, 30 - Public Intoxication
- Rusty Limberhand, 25 - Public Intoxication
- Wilbur Lutkins, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Michael Howland, 47 - Courtesy Hold
- Nathan Cash, 41 - Contract Hold
- Bradley Romero, 31 - Trespassing
- Braiden Kumm, 19 - Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest
- Dominic Toshach, No Valid Drivers License, No Current Motor Vehicle Registration, Resisting Arrest
- John Thellman, 42 - Theft - Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Christopher Caputo, 45 - DWUI, Driving Under Suspension, No Seatbelts - Driver or Passenger, Speeding, No Insurance
- Joseph Farina, 44 - DWUI - 1st Offense
- Marcus Brown, 44 - Public Intoxication
- Michael Pauley, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Sara Clem, 29 - Criminal Warrant
- Dusten Armentor, 21 - Public Intoxication
- Kelli McIntire, 29 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
