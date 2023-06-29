Natrona County Arrest Log (6/28/23 – 6/29/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Daniel Teel, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Davey Reed, 43 - Failure to Comply

Wyatt Pawlik, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Sherry Bell, 36 - Trespassing

Theodore Bell - Trespassing

Jon Mockensturm - 29 - Failure to Appear

Lucinda Wallowing-Bull, 30 - Public Intoxication

Rusty Limberhand, 25 - Public Intoxication

Wilbur Lutkins, 33 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Michael Howland, 47 - Courtesy Hold

Nathan Cash, 41 - Contract Hold

Bradley Romero, 31 - Trespassing

Braiden Kumm, 19 - Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest

Dominic Toshach, No Valid Drivers License, No Current Motor Vehicle Registration, Resisting Arrest

John Thellman, 42 - Theft - Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Christopher Caputo, 45 - DWUI, Driving Under Suspension, No Seatbelts - Driver or Passenger, Speeding, No Insurance

Joseph Farina, 44 - DWUI - 1st Offense

Marcus Brown, 44 - Public Intoxication

Michael Pauley, 61 - Public Intoxication

Sara Clem, 29 - Criminal Warrant

Dusten Armentor, 21 - Public Intoxication

Kelli McIntire, 29 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

