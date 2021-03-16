Utah People Wake Up to Find a Moose Has Taken Over Neighborhood
When you live in the west, you know that life can change literally overnight. People in a Utah community learned this recently as they woke up to learn their neighborhood had been taken over by a very large visitor.
The Centerville Police Department shared the story of how they had to corral a moose who had come for a visit.
If you're not familiar with Centerville, Utah, it's in a beautiful area near Bountiful. Looking at the map, there's no secret where this moose came from.
You would have to guess that the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources would be a fun job to have. You just never know when a neighborhood full of human beings will suddenly be ruled by Bullwinkle. Fortunately in this situation, no people or moose were harmed and this big guy/gal can be returned to moose country up in the mountains.
