Another Strange Silver Monolith Spotted – This Time in California

Stiri Piatra Neamt via Daily Mail UK

The strange silver monolith phenomenon that started in Utah a few weeks ago and was recently reported in Romania has now landed in California as a new monolith has been spotted.


This weird monolith story started in a remote part of Utah a few weeks ago. The internet went crazy after it disappeared soon after it was spotted although we now know that 4 men removed it to help avoid destruction of that protected desert part of Utah.

Soon after the Utah monolith was taken, another one appeared in Romania. It also disappeared only a few days later.

Many have drawn parallels with the Arthur C. Clarke movie 2001: A Space Odyssey that also featured monoliths appearing communicating messages with local tribes.

What do you think? Is this just an elaborate effort by pranksters? Maybe a stunt for an upcoming movie? Or...is it aliens? As Mulder and Scully used to say, "the truth is out there".

