Woman Wants Glamour Shot With Bear, Nearly Pays the Price

I am now convinced that some people will never learn. There's new video of a woman trying to take a glamour shot with a bear. She nearly paid the ultimate price.

Note to incoming Wyoming tourists: this is NOT how it's done. This happened a few days ago.

We realize that bears are beautiful animals and can appear gentle and cute. But, that cuteness can turn into this in a heartbeat.

ViralHog via YouTube

What more can we say? We have preached it until we're blue in the face. Stay away from wildlife. If you're dumb enough to get this close to a bear, you deserve to end up on the wrong side of the food chain.

The only reason I can think of why the bear didn't complete the attack was he wasn't in the mood for the taste of stupid.