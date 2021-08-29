UW Football Giveaway – Win Tickets to Home Games

Cowboy Football is back at the University of Wyoming this fall in Laramie and we want to send you to the game for FREE to root for the pokes.

2020 was an awful year for sports, but Cowboy Football is back back in full swing. For every home game, you will have the chance to win 2 tickets to see the action live in Laramie.

Brought to you by Michelle Trost-Hall at Broker One Real Estate - Drive safe this school year - because Michele cares about your kids!