The setting was great in Casper at David Street Station for the 2021 University Of Wyoming Athletics Summer Bash. The sun was shining through the clouds, the temp was around 85, then the skies darkened and the rain started to fall just after the event started and didn't stop.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Many of the student athletes, coaches, Western Thunder Marching Band, UW Spirit Squad and Pistol Pete were all in attendance to show their thanks to the fans and supporters in the Casper area and excitement for the 2021-2022 "No Restrictions" sports seasons.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

For many of the young students, it was the first chance they've had to be a part of an event where they are wearing the brown and gold as a student & athlete at their beloved University of Wyoming.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media - Football players playing cornhole

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media - Basketball Players playing cornhole

Also in attendance was UW Student, Casper Native and the NEWLY crowned Miss Wyoming USA Mackenzie Kern. Mackenzie will represent Wyoming in the Miss USA contest in November and is loving the chance to meet with fans.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media - Miss Wyoming USA Mackenzie Kern with the UW Spirit Squad & Pistol Pete

Even though the rain fell (hard at times) and the wind blew, it didn't drown out the excitement and was a great opportunity for the UW fans to get closer to the athletes coaches and Spirit Squad that were in attendance.

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media - UW Spirit Squad and Miss Wyoming USA staying dry

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media - UW Spirit Squad, Coaches and Athletes staying dry with fans

There is no doubt the UW Spirit Squad is dedicated to their job of raising the spirits of UW fans. The rain didn't stop them from enjoying cornhole, ladder golf and even putting around on putting greens

Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media - Spirit Squad Members Playing Cornhole In The Rain

Midway through the three hour event, organizers decided it was best to move the festivities indoors and sent the athletes, spirit squad and Pistol Pete back to Laramie with a special memory of the 2021 UW Athletics Summer Bash in Casper! #GOPOKES

To get you into the "spirit" of UW Athletics in 2021-2022, let the Western Thunder Band and UW Spirit Squad get you fired up!