Wyoming Cowboy Big Hat Guy Has Taken Over the Internet

When it comes to hats in Wyoming, size matters. If you don't believe me, check out this University of Wyoming student who's big hat has taken over the internet.

Since this video was first shared on TikTok, it has been viewed over 2.3 million times with over 6,800 comments last time I checked. Yes, that's MILLION with a capital "M".

This is the story of TikTok channel ImpulseLifestyle who says he's just a broke college kid trying to have some fun. It's working. He has over 271,000 followers with over 7.6 million likes. His story of the ever-growing hat continues to be a web phenomenon and the hat continues to keep getting bigger, too.

...and growing.

If you love the Wyoming Cowboys (and/or hats), you owe it to yourself to follow this swell dude on TikTok. I'll continue to update this story as it continues to...grow.