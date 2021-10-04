WATCH: Josh Allen Shows Off ‘Wyoming Pride’ Before Sunday’s Game

The Buffalo Bills starting quarterback, Josh Allen, has always been proud of his University of Wyoming roots. So it is no surprise at all that he was rocking a Wyoming flag hat before yesterday's game (October 3rd, 2021), against the Houston Texans.

To call it a game is being very generous. Calling it a blowout is a lot more accurate. The Bills soundly utterly destroyed the Texans. The final score was 40 - 0!

All in all, it's still always great to see Josh representing for the Cowboy State. The California born quarterback lead the Pokes to a Mountain West Conference division title and two bowl games during his college career.

The official Wyoming Cowboy Football Twitter feed seemed to enjoy Allen's attire as well since they retweeted the short, three second video.

It seems like Allen has been on the radar of a fellow sports star, LeBron James. The NBA superstar, who's current playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, had an interesting exchange with Allen and the Bills' via Twitter. Check out below:

Allen's responded in kind with:

