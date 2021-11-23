Wyoming’s Singing Cowboy Chancey Williams To Receive Award At NFR

There are a many things that Wyoming is known for...beautiful scenery, Yellowstone National Park, Cowboys, Rodeos and Country Music singer Chancey Williams.

Since he was in high school, rodeo and music has played a major part of his life. Following in his dad's footsteps he took up saddle bronc riding, started a band with his buddy in high school, then went to college where he competed in rodeo, stuck with the music and eventually graduated with 4 degrees from the University of Wyoming. Pretty Impressive, right?

It doesn't stop there for Chancey, not only did he compete and win two rounds at "The Daddy Of Them All", Cheyenne Frontier Days, he also got to perform there. There's only been two artists that have both rode and performed at CFD, one is the legendary Chris LeDoux and the other is none other than Chancey Williams. Not too bad for a cowboy from Moorcroft, Wyoming, ey?

They say hard work and dedication pays off and that has been proven by Chancey. Next month in Las Vegas is the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and Chacney will be honored at the 4th Annual "Legacy Of The West Gala" and will be given the Legacy Of The West Award that goes to the person that upholds the legacy through ethics and leadership.

Other awards like the Women's Lasting Impact Award will go to Jackie Crawford who has been a longtime advocate for breakaway roping and The All Grit Award to JR Vezain who suffered a back injury in 2018.

The gala is part of an effort to end human trafficking specifically aiding kids that have aged out of foster care.

Show your appreciation for all that Chancey has accomplished by reaching out on social media, checking out his music or just learning more at www.ChanceyWilliams.com

Check out some of Chancey's music. Blame It On The Rain is his latest single.

Hulett, Wyoming's True Western Rodeo 2021 No glitz. No glamor. Just an authentic small town rodeo

Historic Eaton's Horse Drive Through Downtown Sheridan, Wyoming The annual Eaton’s Horse Drive (each May) sees cowboys from nearby Eaton’s Ranch run their herd of around 100 head of horses through the heart of downtown Sheridan, Wyoming.