UW Senior Creates Short Film Highlighting A Casper Business Being Repurposed

A historic local business is featured in a new short film by University of Wyoming senior, Jeremy Miller.

The film titled, "Wardrobe Cleaners - A Pandemic Story", showcases the business as well as it's transformation into a gym, which is a side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I spoke to Jeremy who had this to say about the project:

About a month ago I saw David Kerr post some photos on Instagram of him and some friends building a gym in Wardrobe Cleaners. I immediately saw the photos of the building and I thought, “I know there’s a good story there. This old, grungy building had to have a history.” I reached out to David to see what this old building was all about. David told me how the Wardrobe Cleaners business was 103 years old and until it closed down permanently in 2019, it was the oldest business in Casper besides the Wyoming Medical Center. David’s Dad, Kelly Kerr, started working there when he was 17 years old as a delivery man, taking people’s dry cleanings to their houses. Kelly eventually became co-owner and worked there for 38 years before they closed down last year. These are scary and strange times, but there are ways to escape; to get away from the chaos. No matter what that escape is for people, whether it’s working out, reading, cleaning your house, starting a business, perfecting a hobby, starting a new hobby—whatever it is, there’s no better time than now to do something that will better you as a person.

Considering I pass the former Wardrobe Cleaners business several times on a weekly basis, I was unaware of its deep roots in Casper history. This short film definitely does it justice as well as showing the ingenuity of young minds, even amidst the pandemic.