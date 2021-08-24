Report: ‘Venom 2’ Will Be Delayed Again to 2022

Poor Venom. That power-mad alien symbiote with a taste for human flesh just can’t catch a break!

His latest film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, has already been delayed numerous times (and over a full calendar year) because of the Covid pandemic. The film was originally slated to be released on October 2, 2020, and then after that in June of 2021. Then June became September and September became October — and at the same time, the most recent Venom trailer said only that the film was “Coming Soon,” never a great sign of a studio’s confidence in their release date.

Now Vulture reports, according to “multiple inside sources,” that Sony is planning to push the new Venom yet again, this time to the January 21, 2022 date that is currently occupied by another of the company’s often-delayed Marvel tentpoles, Morbius with Jared Leto as a comic-book vampire. Per these sources, Sony is “waiting to make the announcement until after CinemaCon, the annual extravaganza at which movie-theater-chain executives and owners come to be dazzled by sneak peeks at Hollywood’s impending blockbusters” — which is going on right now in Las Vegas — because “they didn’t want to flash to exhibitors that they’re scared of the early fall.”

As for the competition, the same report claims that most of the other big fall tentpoles, including Top Gun: Maverick and No Time to Die will likely keep their release dates, even in the event of further Covid lockdowns. But what about Venom! Everyone gets to see their movie come out in theaters but not Venom? This is anti-symbi-ite! And it’s a darn shame. The movie’s title is Venom: Let There Be Carnage! When are they going to let there be Carnage?!?!?

