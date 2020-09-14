Very Snappy Snapping Turtle Rescued By Fort Collins Police

The Fort Collins police recently moved a snapping turtle off of a busy roadway and shared the video to Twitter on Sunday. This is kind of a big deal, because turtles get run over more often than you would think, so it's great news that this little guy avoided that fate.

It's especially dangerous for turtles because I'm not sure if everyone realizes that they don't live inside a shell, they actually are their shell. When a turtle gets run over, its shell breaks and its flesh is exposed.

TMI? It's true, I'm a bit of an animal geek, but there's no shame in my game.

Thanks, FCPD, for relocating the newly named "Leonardo" to a safer space.