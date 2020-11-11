Veterans Receive Free Admission to All National Parks for Life

Our vets will be able to enjoy some of the most beautiful pieces of the land they committed to protect.

Each year we set aside a time to honor our men and women in uniform. We remember the ones we lost on Memorial Day and we honor all veterans on Veterans Day. On days like this, we see national parks and other public lands wave entrance fees for our brave soldiers. This year, the National Park Service took things a step further.

Veterans and Gold Star Families can now enjoy free admission to all federal recreation areas for life.

This includes all national parks, wildlife refuges, forests and other Federal lands. According to the National Park Service there are more than 2,000 areas like this across the country. The NPS was able to make this happen in partnership with Operation Live Well, a campaign that is dedicated to improving both the health and wellness of our soldiers.

The US Department of Veterans Affairs says that many of these lands have military history. Some were sites of forts and battlefields, while others contain national cemeteries and memorials. Ultimately, these lands are a part of what our veterans fight so had to defend.

The VA also states that our national parks cover about 400 million acres of this great nation. They provide numerous activities like hiking, fishing, paddling, biking and more. I would also argue that these lands are peaceful and tranquil. We've seen studies that have determined being outside is good for your overall wellbeing. Many of our veterans struggle with mental health, especially after deployments. This is a great vehicle for healing.