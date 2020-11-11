Casper: Please Don’t Start Hoarding Toilet Paper Again

A close personal friend posted a short Snapchat video of one of our local stores looking bear around the toilet paper section... again! I couldn't believe this might be happening, so I went to the store to see it with my own eyes and sure enough, this was the case (as of late yesterday evening; November 10th, 2020).

Allow me to be the first to remind residents, of all things that you probably should be buying in mass quantities, toilet paper should be at the bottom of that list.

With tensions high after the 2020 presidential election and the recent rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state, as well as the county and the city, fear is again on the rise, but why the mass purchase of booty wipe, I'll never understand. Things like canned goods, milk, meat, eggs and all forms of PPE (like face masks), I totally understand. Even cleaning supplies like disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, I get it. However, if you're the most worried about wiping your rear during a global pandemic, yoiu might want to do a little research.

This is just my personal opinion. I have multiple children in my house, so I personally buy things like toilet paper in bulk anyway. Even last time the crazed "TP Hoarders" were out, I was okay (although it was getting close near the end). Just be mindful of others. Wyoming, especially Casper is good for looking out for their own. Don't be selfish with the toilet paper folks.

We have survived since March 2020. We can make it through this... together.