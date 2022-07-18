Video Shows Embarrassed Bear with TP Stuck to His Rear End

Video Shows Embarrassed Bear with TP Stuck to His Rear End

ViralHog via Rumble

Can't a bear get any privacy these days? The answer to that question is apparently "no" as a new video shows a bear walking down the street with toilet paper stuck to his back side.

Get our free mobile app

It's probably worth mentioning that this awkward moment happened near Lake Tahoe, California because...well, it's California. Here's the simple backstory shared with the video:

A teenage bear local to Lake Tahoe is caught mid wipe.

Just watch because I have so many questions.

First, the video sharer says it's a "teenage bear" meaning that older bears know better than to leave the toilet paper in there? Second question...who in heck fire gave the bear toilet paper and how (and why) did he use it? I'm hoping that in the bear restroom that the toilet paper is installed in the "over" position at least.

The Lake Tahoe area is one of the most active bear places in the country as I've seen dozens of video just this summer shared that involve close encounters with these large predators. Even the real estate videos now feature bears like this one from just yesterday.

One even went for a dip in the lake itself last week.

You can now add "bears using toilet paper" to your 2022 calendar of weirdness.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett - July 14, 2022

Ohio's long wait for the Stadium Tour was rewarded on July 14, 2022.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: Bears, toilet paper, Wildlife
Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top