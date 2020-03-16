Oregon People Won’t Stop Calling 911 Over Lack of Toilet Paper
We live in extraordinary times. If you don't believe me, Oregon residents will not stop calling 911 to report they have run out of toilet paper.
The Newport Oregon Police Department shared this plea on Facebook. Yes, this really happened.
I have Oregon friends. My mother-in-law grew up in Oregon. Oregon is a beautiful place. I like Oregon people, but I gotta say it's time to toughen up a little bit, snowflake.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app