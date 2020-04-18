Toilet Paper Has Returned To Casper; Let’s Keep It That Way

Probably the strangest thing about this entire COVID-19 pandemic has been the stockpiling of all the toilet paper and not just in Casper or Wyoming. This was literally happening all over the country.

While I totally understand hoarding, stockpiling and other readiness precautions for a virus such as this, I never understood why that was the first item to go. Canned goods, milk, meat, eggs, those types of items, I totally get. Heck, even cleaning supplies like disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer and all forms of PPE. But toilet paper?

Maybe because my household has six occupants, I always bought in bulk, so we were never in any real danger of running out of the coveted toiletry item, but it was getting close to countdown time.

After almost two months, the shelves are looking a lot better at your local grocery stores (Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Smiths, etc). There has been the cheaper, off brand toilet paper rolls hanging around in small quantities here and there (at some truly ungodly prices), but not the good stuff that a tender derriere such as mine own really needs.

So ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, can we please not panic buy the TP for the remainder of the pandemic?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app