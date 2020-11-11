‘Because it Works’ — 1,000+ Sign Petition for Wyoming Mask Mandate

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition seeking to require facemask usage in the Cowboy State.

The Statewide mask Mandate for Wyoming - all public places petition on Change.org had more than 1,000 signatures as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Currently, Wyoming does not require mask usage, but a few local governments have required it, including Albany County, Laramie County, Teton County and the Wind River Reservation.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 16,518 Wyomingites have been confirmed to have COVID-19, and 127 have died from the respiratory illness.

Wyoming reached a landmark on Tuesday when the state reported more than 1,000 new cases of the illness.

Multiple signatories in the comment section said they work in healthcare.

Kristy Cardinal wrote, "As an urgent care nurse practitioner, seeing COVID patients all day everyday...I know that the only hope we have is a state mask mandate. Should have been done a long time ago. This is not political. It's a medical emergency."

Another signatory, Mark Weitz, wrote that he signed the petition "Because it works."

The petition's assertion that facemasks are effective in hindering COVID's spread is backed up by local and statewide health officials. Natrona County health officials have urged the public to wear face coverings when in public. Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has said the same.

But the recommendation has been met with backlash — in some cases extreme.

Last Week, Natrona County health officials were laughed off the stage after attempting to give an update on the pandemic's status locally. Dowell, in particular, was met with intense heckling after saying wearing a facemask isn't a political issue.