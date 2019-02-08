Video Captures Wolf Pack Chasing Herd of Elk in Yellowstone

It's not exactly breaking news that wolves and elk are natural adversaries. But, it's not everyday where you get to see video of their conflict. That's exactly what happened recently at Yellowstone National Park.

According to the YouTube description, this happened on January 27, 2019. Yellowstone Insight were leading a guided tour of the park. That's when they came upon an overlook where they could see the wolf pack were closing in on the elk.

The Living With Wolves website has some interesting facts about how wolves hunt. They indicate that wolves may track a pack of elk for days before attempting to go in for the kill. Many times the snow works to the wolves advantage as their feet are acclimated to moving quickly on powder. In this case, it ended up saving the elk herd as the snow was too deep for the wolves to get close enough to the herd to make them dinner.

It's not every day that you get to see nature play out these encounters in all their natural glory. Fascinating stuff.