[VIDEO] Kid Catches First Fish & It Brings Back So Many Memories

I love this video of a kid catching his first fish for so many reasons! It brings back childhood memories for me of going out to Alcova with my entire family and learning how to fish. And then, of course, that glorious moment when you get that first fish on the line.

I know that almost everyone in Wyoming and several other states can relate to this.

Hell, even now I get excited at 25 years old about getting a fish on the line. My heart starts pumping and I get loud and excited every single time it happens. It doesn't even matter the size of the catch to me.