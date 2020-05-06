Vintage Signs Showcase Casper’s Rich History [PHOTOS]
Billboard advertising is nothing new. While the vast majority of these are digital nowadays, there's nothing quite like the nostalgia of seeing photos of Casper's past.
The official Western History at Casper College Facebook page shared these billboard photos along with a caption that read:
Billboards advertising Casper. From the Chamber of Commerce Collection.
It's always awesome to see pieces of history like these and to also compare how things have changed throughout the years.
