Vision TV Series Reportedly In Development

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness built directly off the events of the WandaVision television series, to show what happened to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch after she lost her family. But as compelling as Wanda’s story was in Multiverse of Madness, a crucial aspect was missing. Vision, played by Paul Bettany, never showed up in the film even thought he wasn’t technically dead.

The end of WandaVision introduced a second version of the Vision, clad all in white, which was essentially a reanimated version of the original Vision’s body without his personality. (Stay with us.) Then in the season finale, this white Vision actually received some measure of the Vision’s mind and memories.

This dangling plot thread was left hanging through the rest of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is about to wrap up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month. But if the latest rumors are true, we may see it resolved a year or two down the road on Disney+. According to The Hot Mic YouTube show, Marvel is in the process of “opening a writer's room for a Vision show titled VisionQuest.” The room will supposedly get to work on hashing out the material “next week.”

In Marvel Comics, the phrase “VisionQuest” was used by writer/artist John Byrne as the title of a key storyline during his run of the West Coast Avengers comic. (In the 1980s, the main Avengers book got a spin off title, featuring a group of heroes based in California; the main Avengers were headquartered in New York City.) During the “VisionQuest” storyline, the Vision is kidnapped and disassembled, and his mind is erased. The Avengers rescue him, but when they put him back together, they can’t restore his full memory or personality. In the process, Vision also loses his red and green coloring and becomes bright white from head to toe — in other words, he looks like the version of the character who appeared at the end of WandaVision.

Given where things stand at the end of Multiverse of Madness (and the fact that there are no West Coast Avengers in the MCU), a VisionQuest Disney+ series would have to be very different in terms of plot than Byrne’s version. But the basic idea — of Vision rediscovering or reshaping his identity, perhaps with the help of some of his old Avengers allies — could absolutely be the focus.

Marvel has yet to announce the release dates for any of its upcoming Phase Five Disney+ TV series, but both Secret Invasion and What If...? are expected to premiere at some point in early 2023. You can watch the full episode of The Hot Mic below.

