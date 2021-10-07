‘WandaVision’s Agatha Will Get Her Own Spinoff

Marvel has already made it clear that WandaVision was a standalone season of television. The title characters would appear again elsewhere — Wanda is already confirmed as a major supporting character in next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but there wouldn’t be a WandaVision: Season 2.

A spinoff, though, is apparently another matter entirely.

According to Variety, Marvel is developing one around the character of Agatha Harkness, played in WandaVision by Kathryn Hahn. During much of the season, Hahn’s Agatha was Wanda and Vision’s cheerful if overbearing neighbor. At the end of the series, it turned out that Agatha was in fact an ancient and powerful witch who was manipulating Wanda and her fragile mental state to her own nerfarious ends.

Wanda triumphed in the end, obviously, but she didn’t kill Agatha. Instead, she erased her memory and kept her in the little town of Westview, New Jersey. That left the door open for more Agatha stories. Variety claims that the show will be a “dark comedy” written and produced by WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer, who recently signed an overall deal with Marvel.

Hahn was a major standout on WandaVision, and certainly one of the show’s highlights week in and week out. But she was very much a supporting character — as is the Agatha Harkness of comics whenever she’s turned up to assist the Fantastic Four or the Avengers. It’s tough to imagine an entire series built around her, but then again Marvel’s already turned Loki from a supporting player / villain into a big Disney+ franchise. Maybe they’re looking to repeat that same formula with Agatha.

In the meantime, the next Marvel Disney+ series, Hawkeye, premieres on the service on November 24.

