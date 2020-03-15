Visitor Restrictions in Place at Wyoming Medical Center

Wyoming Medical Center in Casper has implemented restrictions on visitors amid the outbreak of COVID-19, which last week was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

"We are asking that visitors do not report to the hospital at this time, except for patients in critical condition," the hospital said on its website Sunday. "Please call ahead, 577-7201, to see if visitation is appropriate."

The hospital's Emergency Department will not accept visitors, except one parent or legal guardian for minor patients under the age of 18. The emergency waiting room is closed to visitors.

"We will continue to monitor the situation, and may make adjustments in the days and weeks ahead. We apologize for this inconvenience, but must protect our patients, staff and the community. We appreciate your cooperation," the hospital added.