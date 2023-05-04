Walk/Run Casper’s Airport Runways For A Good Cause

Do you enjoy running, or jogging, distance walking?

Are you always looking for a new place to do it?

Here's an interesting experience for you.

How about running the runways at the airport in Casper Wyoming?

Not many people get to set foot out there.

The Casper/Natrona County International Airport is BIG!

The airport was originally built to train WWII bombers and fighters.

Chuck Yeager trained to be a fighter pilot there.

Ready, set, runway!

Join us for the Casper Airport Fun Run/Walk and experience the Airport like never before! Enjoy an evening of fitness, fun, and fantastic views. Run, jog or walk!

Sign up now and let’s make it a blast!

As always with events like this, it's for a good cause.

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure like no other with the Casper/Natrona County International Airport Runway Fun Run and Walk! Don’t worry, you don’t have to be an Olympic runner to participate. This fun run and walk is for anyone who loves adventure and wants to support The Fly Casper Alliance Scholarship Fund. Plus, think of all the bragging rights you’ll have when you tell your friends and family about the amazing experience you had running/walking on an airport’s runway. So what are you waiting for? Grab your running shoes and get ready for an experience of a lifetime! Donate To The Fly Casper Alliance Scholarship Fund

Click on THIS LINK to sign up for the event.

The airport used to have 4 runways. Two of the runways are now closed. You can see them marked with X's.

Runways are numbered by their compass heading. Each side of the runway has a different compass heading depending on which way the plane is coming from.

Runway 26/8 is 8679 feet long.

Runway 21/3 is 10165 feet long.

There are plenty of taxi ways to run and walk, as well.

DON'T WORRY! -- NO AIRPLANES WILL LAND ON YOU!

