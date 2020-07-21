Walmart Will Be Closed For Thanksgiving 2020

Many shoppers, myself included, have frequented local Walmarts on Thanksgiving day. Like me, sometimes you just forget something for the big dinner. This year, you need to be prepared and make sure that you have everything you need before Thanksgiving day as Walmart has announced that they will not be open on the holiday.

The closure is citing the reason is due to an "unusual year". Walmart will be open on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and reopen for Black Friday shoppers.

