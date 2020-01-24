Washington State Thinks They Spotted Bigfoot on a Traffic Cam
I think I can prove with science that things are done a little different in Washington state. If you don't believe me, check out what their department of transportation just shared on Twitter about Bigfoot.
Washington State Department of Transportation on Twitter. They think Bigfoot appeared on one of their traffic cams.
There are 3 pics. The first one looks like a tree, but I will admit the second pic looks strange. Here's a more close-up view of it.
Keep in mind this is a share from the official Washington state department of transportation page for the Cascades and not some loony person who lives in a cabin way up in the boonies. What do you think? Has Bigfoot finally been found or are they making a big deal out of a tree?
Enter your number to get our free mobile app