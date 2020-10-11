Watch a Bear Escape a Van By Making the Window Explode

Just in case you were tempted to underestimate the power of a bear, watch this. It's a black bear trapped in a family's van. He escapes by literally exploding the window from the inside.

The van's owner appears to attempt to open the car door to allow the bear to safely get out. The bear had other plans.

Exactly how strong are bears? No way to know for sure, but Grunge shared a story claiming that grizzlies are anywhere from 2 1/2 to 5 times stronger than the strongest human. Answer: strong enough to ruin your day quickly.

If you're faced with the situation where a bear is trapped in your vehicle, best to contact Game and Fish and/or wait until the bear gets out however he wants to.