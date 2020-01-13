Watch a Bear Get Thwarted By a Killer Clown

Here's a dilemma for you to consider. A bear is getting into your trash. You don't want a bear to get into your trash. What do you do? Answer: hire a killer clown.

I spotted this real situation on Wide Open Spaces. It's based on a video shared by Larry Ogle on Facebook. (NOTE: make sure your sound is turned up for this)

Larry had the clown doll setup to go crazy based on motion which the bear getting into the trash obviously triggered. According to the Wide Open Spaces story, Larry's bear visitor made a second attempt at invading his trash 5 days later with the same result.

Takeaway? Clown > Bear in this case anyway.