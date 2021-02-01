A routine training exercise for Natrona County Fire District personnel turned into a frustrating experience over the weekend after less considerate residents left their trash on the ice at Lake Mckenzie.

Adding to the frustration, the litterbugs took things a step further.

They set it on fire.

According to the fire district, the trash was within sight of the City of Casper landfill. Firefighters say the trash was left at two different locations on the ice.

They did the best they could to remove the trash from the lake.

"The lake is always shared by many people, pets and wildlife throughout the year," the fire department said on social media. "Please take your trash to the dump and keep our areas clean.

"Thank you Natrona County!"