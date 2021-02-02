The Bernie Sanders memes do not seem to be slowing down in frequency at all. At one point, the 79-year old senator from Vermont even invaded the 104.7 Kiss FM studio (don't believe me, see the photo below).

Just when it seemed like the meme might be dying down a bit, a cute, crocheted doll of the politician has it gaining steam again.

CNN reported that one of these little Bernies was auctioned off for $40,000 on eBay, with the proceeds going towards Meal on Wheels America.

Well now you can make one for yourself, if you know how to crochet, that is. Etsy seller BerniesTired is selling the digital instructions how to DIY for the low cost of $6.00.

My mother taught me how to crochet in my youth and I was pretty decent making squares for blankets at that point in my life. While I'm sure I couldn't make this Bernie, complete with mittens, myself, I'm betting she can. Now if only I can talk her into making one for me. I really want to be able to "feel the Bern" everyday with this little guy on my desk.

Long after he's gone, these photos, along with the now famous mittens (which you can purchase here), will live in infamy.

Jonathan Ernst-Pool - Getty Images

