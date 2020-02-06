Casper PD Posts Funny But Accurate ‘Baby Yoda’ Meme About Winter Driving

The latest Wyoming winter storm hit Casper really hard and our roads are still paying the toll. That's why the Casper Police Department have taken to social media in an cute, hilarious, but definitely on point way: with a driving warning from Baby Yoda!

The official Casper Police Department Facebook page posted the comedic meme along with a message that read:

The roads may be passable, but we still need to be driving with extreme caution. We're seeing lots of accidents due to folks sliding on the slicky-slick cause they are zoomy-zoomin'. Be safe, Casper! #bettertogether #yougotthisbabyyoda

Even if you're not a Star Wars fan or have never seen the new Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, you have without a doubt seen Baby Yoda a few times over the course of the last few months.

Remember to be safe while driving on these Casper streets, especially during adverse weather conditions.