Watch a Bear Run Like Everyone Drives on Casper’s 2nd Street

There's a new video of a bear running down the road that is likely to remind you of something if you've ever driven around Casper. Yes, this animal runs like just about everyone drives on 2nd Street.

From what I can tell, this happened on a highway somewhere in British Columbia. It might as well have been Casper. Watch and you'll see what I mean.

He's on the left then he moves into the right lane and slightly off the road...then he's back in the left lane and...oh wait...now back to the right. I can easily envision a bear like this zigging and zagging down this part of 2nd Street.

Google Maps Street View

One other note. It appears that the bear would also fit in on 2nd Street as he also doesn't appear to be observing the 30 mph speed limit. Truth.

All kidding aside, the good news is the driver saw the bear, avoided the bear and everyone lives happily ever after. That is a better result than many of us enjoy that live and drive in Casper.