Watch a Driver in Yellowstone Get Yelled at by an Angry Bison

This is the time of year where you can expect that bison will be a little more emotional than others. A driver through Yellowstone learned this get got yelled at by a ticked off bison.

There are few sounds on earth we enjoy more than the roar of a Yellowstone bison. Make sure your sound is turned up for this one.

Here's what the driver said:

This bison at Hayden Valley in Yellowstone National Park wanted us to move along. After a few moments, and a lot of grunting, he decided to move along himself.

Hayden Valley is a beautiful part of Yellowstone just north of Yellowstone Lake and west of Stonetop Mountain.

As USA Today mentioned, July through August is bison mating season. This bison was none too happy that cars were interfering with his natural processes and wanted them to move along. The last thing you want to do in Yellowstone is get in the way of bison trying to make a love connection.

A couple of weeks ago, a driver in Yellowstone witnessed 2 male bison having a serious fight right there in the middle of the road. This driver was fortunate he only got yelled at.