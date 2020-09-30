Watch 2 Yellowstone Bison Go Head-to-Head in a Battle Over a Cow

These kind of fights always seem to happen because of a lady. Recently, two bison bulls went head-to-head in the middle of a road in Yellowstone over a cow looking for a mate.

This happened in the Hayden Valley part of Yellowstone just a few days ago.

For reference if you're not familiar to Yellowstone, the Hayden Valley is located not far from the Mud Volcanoes.

Google Maps Satellite View

The National Park Service shared an interesting side note about bison rutting season in Yellowstone. They mention that bison bulls will mate with as many females that are willing, but a bison cow will only seek one mate. Double standards much? Yes, kidding since this is nature and nature pretty much does what it wants.