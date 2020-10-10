Driver Shares Video of a Bison that Fell in Love With Her Car

It's hard to go to Yellowstone National Park and NOT end up in the middle of a bison herd especially this time of year. But, it's not common to have a male bison fall in love with your car like this driver did.

This happened when a family was cruising through Yellowstone this summer. They were blown away by how many bison were around them and even more surprised when one male bison took a very special liking to their car.

Here's what happened in their words:

This was my third time to Yellowstone and the bison have never done this before. The car was thankfully in not damaged.

Nothing to worry about. This bison likes you. It's way better to have this happen than the alternative. Oh, and thank you for staying in your car.