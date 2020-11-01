Colorado Man Challenges Elk, Promptly Gets Chased Out of the Park

In a world of "don'ts", this would be near the top of the list. A man in Colorado decided it would be a good idea to challenge an elk. His decision was quickly regretted as the elk promptly chased him out of the park.

This is an oldie, but a goodie that took place in Estes Park circa 2008. Side note: this guy looks a lot like actor/comedian Zach Galifianakis. WARNING: some very NSFW commentary by the lady who took the video from the car.

If we've said it once, we've said it a thousand times. Stay away from the wildlife. This appears to have happened during rutting season which means the elk are extra aggressive. Estes Park, Colorado is known for having elk invade the town especially during this time. Leave them alone. We have enough videos like this that we can laugh at without possibly endangering nature again.