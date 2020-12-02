Watch a Colorado Bull Elk Show 2 Family Vehicles Who’s Boss

I have to wonder out loud what these drivers were thinking. A new video shows two family vehicles who found out the hard way what happens when you get too close too a bull elk during rutting season.

This video was just shared recently, but appears to have occurred a couple months ago near Estes Park when elk where in the height of rutting season. (NOTE: some NSFW language once the person taking the video realizes they're gonna be on the receiving end of elk fury)

The guy who took the video appears to have taken it all in stride as he described what happened:

In the fall season every year hundreds or thousands of elk make their way into the small tourist city of Estes Park in Colorado. They’re usually pretty tame but it is rut season and there’s a good chance you’ll find a male with an attitude.

He's not kidding either. When you hear that there are elk that take over Estes Park that time of year, this is what they mean.

Estes Park celebrates Elk Fest and refer to October as "Elktober". Seriously. It's a glorious display of nature being nature, but it sometimes doesn't end well for vehicles that dare to challenge the feisty males.