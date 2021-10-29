WATCH: Elk Attacks Car Invading His Space in Estes Park, Colorado

Wildlife is called that for a reason, but humans everyday still feel the need to agitate them.

Get our free mobile app

A new video posted to YouTube channel, ViralHog, shows how a bull elk responded to a crossover SUV in Estes Park, Colorado, after the driver had been egging the animal on.

The footage originally took place on Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021. The video was captioned:

The passenger of the vehicle, attacked in the video, started taunting the elk prior to the video starting.

Near the end of the video, immediately after the elk rams the vehicle, you can see part of one his massive antlers break off.

If the caption is to be believed, why someone would take the time to actually mess with one of these beautiful creatures is beyond me. If the driver indeed spurred on the attack, then they got what they deserved.

Luckily, no one was injured, although you probably can't say the same thing for the vehicle. We are nearing the end of the elk rutting season, but that is when the bulls are at their most aggressive. This is definitely not the time to be taunting the wildlife (not that it ever is).

How To Survive An Attack By These 7 Dangerous Wyoming Animals We know that Wyoming is full of dangerous animals, but do you know what to do when one attacks you? Here is a "just the facts" guide to what to do when 5 of the most dangerous animals in Wyoming attack.