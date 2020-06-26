Watch a Utah Boat Go Rogue on the Highway and Drive Itself

This just in. Weird stuff happens in Utah. If you need proof, there's new video of a boat that went rogue on a highway and decided to go on a journey by itself.

According to the description, this happened on a Utah interstate about a week ago. As an added bonus, the guy who took the video provides some pretty excited redneck play-by-play.

Here's how the dude described what he saw:

I was driving along, and I saw this boat coming off the fifth wheel and starting to drive itself!

As you can probably tell, he was pretty excited to see a boat going solo. The best news of all is that no one was injured by this non-aquatic boat adventure. The boat does look like it's gonna need a new coat of paint on the left side though.